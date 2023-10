BELEN, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Belen is unveiling its Safe Haven Baby Box on Tuesday.

The boxes are designed for parents within 90 days of the child’s birth to have the option to give up their child with no repercussions.

It is temperature-controlled and will give sufficient oxygen until authorities arrive.

This will be the fourth baby box in New Mexico. It will be placed at the Belen Fire Station.