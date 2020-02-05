City of Belen passes amendment aiming to fix up vacant properties

BELEN, N.M. (KRQE) – People in Belen are sick of seeing vacant properties around town and now the city has a plan to try and get the problem properties under control.

The city estimates there are about 40 vacant commercial and residential buildings at any given time in the town.

“It can be a blight on the community,” Charles Sanchez, who grew up in Belen, said. “Belen was really a bustling town with a lot of commerce when I was a child. And now, we have a lot of vacant buildings, a lot of businesses have left the area.”

The empty storefronts and homes don’t go unnoticed by city leaders like Belen Mayor Jerah Cordova.

“Anytime you have a vacant property, it tends to be a target for vandalism. Sometimes, the property owner just neglects them so badly, it makes the community look bad,” Mayor Cordova said.

That’s why the city is taking action. Right now, buildings must pay $25 per year to register a building as ‘vacant’ if it’s been empty for at least 90 days. On Monday, the city council voted to increase that fee to $0.25 per square foot. So, if a vacant building is 2,000 square feet, the property owner would have to pay the city $500.

“We’re hopeful that now that we’re charging a higher fee, that it’s a motivation for some of the property owners to fill some of those vacancies with businesses or residents, to make sure they’re paying attention to their properties and not just letting it squander,” Mayor Cordova said.

The city anticipates the higher fee will also bring in more money to enforce building codes.

“Staffing up code enforcement to make sure we have more eyes on the streets, maintaining our properties through corrective action,” Mayor Cordova explaind. “But, it also gives us a chance to invest a little bit more in property demolition.”

People are hopeful this move will bring some more beauty to Belen.

“Hope it’s helpful, I hope it encourages people to take care of their properties, or at least make them look presentable,” Sanchez said.

“The more we can do to keep our buildings occupied, to keep them active, and to keep them looking good, the better off the town is overall. We’ll see those crime stats fall because we don’t have all of those negatives that are kind of gravitating to those properties,” Mayor Cordova said.

Along with paying a registration fee for a vacant building, property owners will have to submit a plan to the city on how they plan to get the property filled with a business or residents again.

The city has fines for property owners who do not register their vacant buildings or provide a plan of action. If the property continues to be a problem, the city said money from this higher fee will help them demolish problem properties.