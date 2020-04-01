City of Artesia getting new football, soccer complex

ARTESIA, N.M. (KRQE) – School may not be in session right now but one New Mexico city is prepping for a brand new sports complex. This project will bring a state-of-the-art soccer and football complex to Artesia.

“The youth and the community were hungry for something, that this committee put together and I just think you’re going to see that instantly that once this project is complete people will take a lot of pride with what is going on here,” said Martin Sagovia with Hellas Construction.

The city will break ground Wednesday on its new City of Champions Sports Complex. The complex will have three football fields and six soccer fields. The current fields at Jaycee Park are overrun by gophers, and each season coaches and parents are left to fill the holes. That’s when Rocky Hocker decided something needed to be done.

“We had a lot kids this last year that got hurt on this field. There was a lot of parents out here almost all night long filling gopher holes so they could play on Saturday morning, and I just felt it on my heart to try and reach out and help and fix the problem we have,” said Hocker.

The multi-million dollar project will be paid for by a few private donors.

“It’s amazing I mean it’s truly amazing to be in Artesia and be able to have donors come and spend $5 million on a project and their kids aren’t playing on these fields. I mean the donors are people that want to see Artesia succeed,” said Hocker.

The project is expected to be finished by mid-September.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resources