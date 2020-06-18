City of Alamogordo holds reverse parade for 4th of July

ALAMOGORDO, N.M. (KRQE) – COVID-19 has turned a lot of life upside down. Now it’s inspired one New Mexico city to hold its traditional fourth of July celebration in reverse. You may be wondering what that means exactly. The city of Alamogordo announced it will host a reverse parade meaning the floats line up and remain stationary while the spectators drive by to check them out. It’s happening at the Otero County Fairgrounds The city is accepting applications to enter the parade through Friday, June 26.

“Come out and help us to celebrate our great Nation’s birthday by entering a float in our reverse parade. Decorate your own vehicles and show off your creativity as you drive through the Fairgrounds to celebrate with our community,” said Community Services

Director Veronica Ortega in a press release.

The parade will take place on July 4 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. To register for the parade, click here. If you have any questions please contact the City’s Special Events Manager Josh Sides at 575-439-4279.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resources