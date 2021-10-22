City of Alamogordo holding babysitter training courses

New Mexico News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALAMOGORDO, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Alamogordo will offer a new babysitting training course next month. The program is for ages 11 through 15. They will learn how to safely and responsibly care for children and infants.

Story Continues Below

The course will be held at the Family Recreation Center. It does not include CPR or first aid training. The First class is Tuesday, November 16. The program costs $36. For more information or to register, visit ci.alamogordo.nm.us/AlertCenter.aspx?AID=452.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

New Mexico Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES