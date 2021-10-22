City of Alamogordo holding babysitter training courses

ALAMOGORDO, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Alamogordo will offer a new babysitting training course next month. The program is for ages 11 through 15. They will learn how to safely and responsibly care for children and infants.
The course will be held at the Family Recreation Center. It does not include CPR or first aid training. The First class is Tuesday, November 16. The program costs $36. For more information or to register, visit ci.alamogordo.nm.us/AlertCenter.aspx?AID=452.