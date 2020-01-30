City looks to sell old building at Santa Fe Railyard

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Santa Fe is looking to sell a 70-year-old building they say has become a drain on taxpayers.

The city owns the old Clay Building in the Santa Fe Railyard. They have been trying to lease it out for years without success. They say the building is not up to code and improvements would cost about $2 million.

Luna Capital has offered to buy the property with the goal of bringing in a new business, but the council would have to pass an ordinance in order to allow that. Steps are being taken to get that done.