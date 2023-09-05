SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Santa Fe has announced that city offices and facilities will close early on Friday, September 8, for Santa Fe Fiestas. Santa Fe offices will close at noon and library branches will close at 1 p.m. The following facilities will be affected by the closure:

Santa Fe Municipal Court

All recreation centers Marty Sanchez Links de Santa Fe Golf Course will be open

All public library branches Book return drops will still be open

All senior centers Lunch will be offered via Meals on Wheels only on this day

Transit Administration Office Santa Fe Trails and Santa Fe Ride will be on their regular schedules



According to the city, regular hours will resume the following Monday, September 11. To learn more about Santa Fe Fiestas, click here.