City councilor proposes ban on chaining dogs in Santa Fe

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A Santa Fe councilor is looking to outlaw the chaining of dogs in the city.

Councilor Signe Lindell says she has received many calls about the welfare of dogs in the city. Under her proposal owners could not chain dogs in any way, including a trolley system. It would also prohibit pet owners from keeping dogs outside and unattended in extreme weather.

She says the ordinance would be in line with the one passed by Santa Fe county in 2017. One thing different under her proposal, animal control officers would be allowed to go on private property if an animal is outdoors and in imminent danger of harm.

“We’ve always had the ability to impound animals off from people’s properties. One of the things…we’re just adding the ability for officers to take animals the officer determines is in imminent danger of harm. But only, after they make an attempt to contact the owner,” said Lindell.

Santa Fe councilors Roman Abeyta, Renee Villareal and Jo-ann Coppler are co-sponsoring the bill.