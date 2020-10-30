City council committee rejects Roswell zoo fee

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – ESPN announced Friday, the New Mexico Bowl is a go for Christmas Eve. One problem, they may not be able to play it in New Mexico. Who knows what the public health order will look like in a couple of months but right now sporting events are banned and mass gatherings are capped at five, which means you can't even get 22 players on the field together.

Bowl officials say they are hopeful they'll be able to stage a game in New Mexico. The New Mexico Bowl website has the countdown to kickoff but no location just yet. In a statement, bowl officials say: "Due to the ongoing health pandemic, the situation regarding our bowl game is fluid, and conversations are ongoing."