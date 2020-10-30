City council committee rejects Roswell zoo fee

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – The Roswell zoo will continue to be free for visitors. The city of Roswell proposed admission fees to help the Spring River Zoo become more self-sufficient, taking the burden off of the city. Under the proposal, Roswell residents would have paid $5 while non-residents would pay $10. They proposed cheaper fees for children and senior citizens. Thursday, a city council committee voted against it. The zoo still charges for tours and private parties.

