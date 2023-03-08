CARLSBAD, N.M. (KRQE) – On Tuesday, Carlsbad Caverns National Park officials debuted 20 Story Walk exhibits along the Lake Carlsbad Recreation Area, commemorating the caverns’ 100th anniversary as a national park. The exhibits were unveiled in partnership with the City of Carlsbad and the Carlsbad Public Library.

The exhibits showcase the park’s history, cave formations, and plants and animals that can be found at the park. The caverns were made a national park on October 25, 1923, by President Calvin Coolidge.

“Carlsbad Caverns’ anniversary celebrates a century of discovery, preservation, and protection,” said Superintendent Carmen Chapin in a statement. “It’s an important time to look back on the lessons of the past as we move forward to the next 100 years of stewardship and continued partnerships with the community.”

The exhibits will be on display throughout the park’s centennial. They were produced through the support of the Western National Parks Association Events and activities will happen throughout the year and be announced on the park’s social media.