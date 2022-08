(STACKER) – Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest growing home prices in New Mexico using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the dollar change in Zillow Home Values Index for all homes from the twelve months ending June 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib. Data was available for 123 cities and towns in New Mexico. Home values in the top city on the list grew by $176,623 over the last 12 months.

Metros with the most cities in the top 50

#1. Albuquerque: 23

#2. Farmington: 7

#3. Santa Fe: 5

#4. Las Cruces: 4

#4. Taos: 4

#6. Española: 2

#6. Las Vegas: 2

#8. Los Alamos: 1

#8. Ruidoso: 1

Read on to see which cities made the list.

#50. Rociada

– Typical home value: $282,092

– 1-year price change: +$31,951 (+12.8%)

– 5-year price change: data not available

– Metro area: Las Vegas

#49. Espanola

– Typical home value: $241,505

– 1-year price change: +$33,759 (+16.3%)

– 5-year price change: +$73,549 (+43.8%)

– Metro area: Española

#48. Belen

– Typical home value: $180,583

– 1-year price change: +$34,375 (+23.5%)

– 5-year price change: +$74,373 (+70.0%)

– Metro area: Albuquerque

#47. Taos Ski Valley

– Typical home value: $404,386

– 1-year price change: +$34,817 (+9.4%)

– 5-year price change: data not available

– Metro area: Taos

#46. Mesilla Park

– Typical home value: $322,678

– 1-year price change: +$35,434 (+12.3%)

– 5-year price change: +$97,454 (+43.3%)

– Metro area: Las Cruces

#45. Farmington

– Typical home value: $216,581

– 1-year price change: +$37,217 (+20.7%)

– 5-year price change: +$74,735 (+52.7%)

– Metro area: Farmington

#44. Las Cruces

– Typical home value: $256,047

– 1-year price change: +$37,580 (+17.2%)

– 5-year price change: +$83,269 (+48.2%)

– Metro area: Las Cruces

#43. Kirtland

– Typical home value: $196,414

– 1-year price change: +$38,456 (+24.3%)

– 5-year price change: +$87,861 (+80.9%)

– Metro area: Farmington

#42. Mesilla

– Typical home value: $233,306

– 1-year price change: +$39,914 (+20.6%)

– 5-year price change: +$98,010 (+72.4%)

– Metro area: Las Cruces

#41. Santa Teresa

– Typical home value: $277,854

– 1-year price change: +$40,635 (+17.1%)

– 5-year price change: +$86,016 (+44.8%)

– Metro area: Las Cruces

#40. Ponderosa

– Typical home value: $264,245

– 1-year price change: +$40,803 (+18.3%)

– 5-year price change: data not available

– Metro area: Albuquerque

#39. South Valley

– Typical home value: $254,266

– 1-year price change: +$41,601 (+19.6%)

– 5-year price change: +$109,139 (+75.2%)

– Metro area: Albuquerque

#38. Waterflow

– Typical home value: $217,998

– 1-year price change: +$41,657 (+23.6%)

– 5-year price change: +$81,233 (+59.4%)

– Metro area: Farmington

#37. Dixon

– Typical home value: $279,275

– 1-year price change: +$41,806 (+17.6%)

– 5-year price change: +$70,651 (+33.9%)

– Metro area: Española

#36. Aztec

– Typical home value: $213,104

– 1-year price change: +$42,591 (+25.0%)

– 5-year price change: +$79,116 (+59.0%)

– Metro area: Farmington

#35. Jemez Pueblo

– Typical home value: $337,484

– 1-year price change: +$42,805 (+14.5%)

– 5-year price change: data not available

– Metro area: Albuquerque

#34. Alto

– Typical home value: $487,025

– 1-year price change: +$43,174 (+9.7%)

– 5-year price change: +$116,587 (+31.5%)

– Metro area: Ruidoso

#33. Los Lunas

– Typical home value: $259,266

– 1-year price change: +$44,325 (+20.6%)

– 5-year price change: +$105,478 (+68.6%)

– Metro area: Albuquerque

#32. Jarales

– Typical home value: $208,132

– 1-year price change: +$44,377 (+27.1%)

– 5-year price change: +$86,492 (+71.1%)

– Metro area: Albuquerque

#31. Taos

– Typical home value: $379,672

– 1-year price change: +$44,385 (+13.2%)

– 5-year price change: +$145,846 (+62.4%)

– Metro area: Taos

#30. Carnuel

– Typical home value: $294,148

– 1-year price change: +$46,306 (+18.7%)

– 5-year price change: +$120,399 (+69.3%)

– Metro area: Albuquerque

#29. Fruitland

– Typical home value: $228,033

– 1-year price change: +$46,687 (+25.7%)

– 5-year price change: +$93,250 (+69.2%)

– Metro area: Farmington

#28. Flora Vista

– Typical home value: $230,564

– 1-year price change: +$46,847 (+25.5%)

– 5-year price change: +$101,585 (+78.8%)

– Metro area: Farmington

#27. Los Alamos

– Typical home value: $406,524

– 1-year price change: +$47,724 (+13.3%)

– 5-year price change: +$134,128 (+49.2%)

– Metro area: Los Alamos

#26. Tijeras

– Typical home value: $400,731

– 1-year price change: +$47,983 (+13.6%)

– 5-year price change: +$153,880 (+62.3%)

– Metro area: Albuquerque

#25. Cochiti Lake

– Typical home value: $264,293

– 1-year price change: +$48,531 (+22.5%)

– 5-year price change: +$112,112 (+73.7%)

– Metro area: Albuquerque

#24. Albuquerque

– Typical home value: $314,542

– 1-year price change: +$49,116 (+18.5%)

– 5-year price change: +$120,099 (+61.8%)

– Metro area: Albuquerque

#23. Red River

– Typical home value: $394,774

– 1-year price change: +$51,214 (+14.9%)

– 5-year price change: data not available

– Metro area: Taos

#22. Bosque Farms

– Typical home value: $347,568

– 1-year price change: +$51,547 (+17.4%)

– 5-year price change: +$127,812 (+58.2%)

– Metro area: Albuquerque

#21. Edgewood

– Typical home value: $359,212

– 1-year price change: +$52,568 (+17.1%)

– 5-year price change: +$141,184 (+64.8%)

– Metro area: Santa Fe

#20. La Jara

– Typical home value: $211,812

– 1-year price change: +$52,780 (+33.2%)

– 5-year price change: data not available

– Metro area: Albuquerque

#19. Peralta

– Typical home value: $310,858

– 1-year price change: +$53,352 (+20.7%)

– 5-year price change: +$124,316 (+66.6%)

– Metro area: Albuquerque

#18. Algodones

– Typical home value: $346,661

– 1-year price change: +$55,437 (+19.0%)

– 5-year price change: +$128,809 (+59.1%)

– Metro area: Albuquerque

#17. Ranchos de Taos

– Typical home value: $339,578

– 1-year price change: +$55,710 (+19.6%)

– 5-year price change: +$141,775 (+71.7%)

– Metro area: Taos

#16. Sandia Park

– Typical home value: $467,449

– 1-year price change: +$57,203 (+13.9%)

– 5-year price change: +$169,989 (+57.1%)

– Metro area: Albuquerque

#15. Angel Fire

– Typical home value: $397,112

– 1-year price change: +$57,372 (+16.9%)

– 5-year price change: +$134,120 (+51.0%)

– Metro area: not in a metro area

#14. North Valley

– Typical home value: $374,687

– 1-year price change: +$57,787 (+18.2%)

– 5-year price change: +$144,813 (+63.0%)

– Metro area: Albuquerque

#13. Santa Cruz

– Typical home value: $290,860

– 1-year price change: +$58,165 (+25.0%)

– 5-year price change: +$93,640 (+47.5%)

– Metro area: Santa Fe

#12. Jemez Springs

– Typical home value: $303,468

– 1-year price change: +$59,341 (+24.3%)

– 5-year price change: +$120,816 (+66.1%)

– Metro area: Albuquerque

#11. Cedar Crest

– Typical home value: $428,646

– 1-year price change: +$59,676 (+16.2%)

– 5-year price change: +$159,014 (+59.0%)

– Metro area: Albuquerque

#10. La Plata

– Typical home value: $257,143

– 1-year price change: +$63,892 (+33.1%)

– 5-year price change: +$110,149 (+74.9%)

– Metro area: Farmington

#9. Bernalillo

– Typical home value: $324,557

– 1-year price change: +$64,365 (+24.7%)

– 5-year price change: +$129,981 (+66.8%)

– Metro area: Albuquerque

#8. Rio Rancho

– Typical home value: $320,724

– 1-year price change: +$64,852 (+25.3%)

– 5-year price change: +$137,690 (+75.2%)

– Metro area: Albuquerque

#7. Stanley

– Typical home value: $391,449

– 1-year price change: +$64,935 (+19.9%)

– 5-year price change: +$157,671 (+67.4%)

– Metro area: Santa Fe

#6. Glorieta

– Typical home value: $444,067

– 1-year price change: +$81,909 (+22.6%)

– 5-year price change: +$188,751 (+73.9%)

– Metro area: Las Vegas

#5. Los Ranchos de Albuquerque

– Typical home value: $627,481

– 1-year price change: +$96,851 (+18.3%)

– 5-year price change: +$207,820 (+49.5%)

– Metro area: Albuquerque

#4. Placitas

– Typical home value: $631,746

– 1-year price change: +$98,538 (+18.5%)

– 5-year price change: +$244,381 (+63.1%)

– Metro area: Albuquerque

#3. Santa Fe

– Typical home value: $577,981

– 1-year price change: +$104,224 (+22.0%)

– 5-year price change: +$221,838 (+62.3%)

– Metro area: Santa Fe

#2. Corrales

– Typical home value: $650,107

– 1-year price change: +$109,048 (+20.2%)

– 5-year price change: +$247,918 (+61.6%)

– Metro area: Albuquerque

#1. Lamy

– Typical home value: $831,682

– 1-year price change: +$176,623 (+27.0%)

– 5-year price change: +$325,522 (+64.3%)

– Metro area: Santa Fe

