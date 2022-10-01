LAS CRUCES, N.M. (Stacker) — It goes without saying that the coronavirus pandemic has sparked a wave of uncertainty across myriad industries, and no other market has felt its impact like that of real estate. The pandemic has become a driving force behind the continued real estate boom, with high demand for vacation homes and a limited supply of housing that has prompted buyers and investors to bid up prices for affordable properties, causing home prices to skyrocket.

The ability to work remotely played a role in the vacation home demand in mid-2020, as affluent Americans opted to ride out the pandemic with more amenities and space outside dense urban areas.

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest-growing home prices in Las Cruces metro area using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by 1-year price change as of August 2022. The typical home value in the United States increased over the last year by +14.1% to $356,054.

All 11 cities and towns with data available were included in the list.



11. Garfield, New Mexico

1-year price change: +$18,084 (+12.1%)

5-year price change: +$129,657 (data not available)

Typical home value: $168,066 (#11 most expensive city in metro)

10. Mesquite, New Mexico

1-year price change: +$24,500 (+14.8%)

5-year price change: +$61,474 (+47.7%)

Typical home value: $190,326 (#8 most expensive city in metro)

9. La Mesa, New Mexico

1-year price change: +$24,872 (+11.5%)

5-year price change: +$85,692 (+54.9%)

Typical home value: $241,879 (#4 most expensive city in metro)

8. Vado, New Mexico

1-year price change: +$25,395 (+12.9%)

5-year price change: +$71,894 (+48.0%)

Typical home value: $221,702 (#6 most expensive city in metro)

7. Anthony, New Mexico

1-year price change: +$27,442 (+15.6%)

5-year price change: +$70,451 (+53.0%)

Typical home value: $203,456 (#7 most expensive city in metro)

6. Sunland Park, New Mexico

1-year price change: +$28,761 (+18.4%)

5-year price change: +$66,176 (+55.7%)

Typical home value: $185,075 (#9 most expensive city in metro)

5. Chaparral, New Mexico

1-year price change: +$28,950 (+20.5%)

5-year price change: +$60,559 (+55.3%)

Typical home value: $170,131 (#10 most expensive city in metro)

4. Mesilla Park, New Mexico

1-year price change: +$31,302 (+10.6%)

5-year price change: +$98,827 (+43.2%)

Typical home value: $327,531 (#1 most expensive city in metro)

3. Mesilla, New Mexico

1-year price change: +$38,848 (+19.7%)

5-year price change: +$100,105 (+73.6%)

Typical home value: $236,029 (#5 most expensive city in metro)

2. Las Cruces, New Mexico

1-year price change: +$38,944 (+17.3%)

5-year price change: +$88,969 (+50.8%)

Typical home value: $264,080 (#3 most expensive city in metro)

1. Santa Teresa, New Mexico