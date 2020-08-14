Circus stranded in Roswell holding free online show

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – A traveling circus that got stranded in New Mexico when the pandemic hit is putting on a show for its fans wherever they may be.

“It’s weird because normally we are used to traveling every week, every two weeks,” said

News 13 told you last month about the plight of the Do Portugal Circus which was scheduled to perform in Roswell in March. But the day before that show the governor announced the ban on large gatherings and the circus has been hunkered down in Roswell ever since.

Friday night they are putting on a live online show at 7 p.m. The show is free but they are encouraging people to donate or buy a souvenir. People in Roswell can also order snacks for pickup before the show.

