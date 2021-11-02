Cibola National Forest set to start prescribed fire

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – There is a prescribed burn scheduled in Cibola National Forest. Fire managers are expected to burn 300 acres on Baney Unit 7 on the Magdalena Ranger District in the northwest part of the San Mateo Mountains approximately 25 miles southwest of Magdalena.

Forest Service officials say it’s set to begin on Wednesday, Nov. 3 and will likely continue through Saturday, Nov. 6 weather permitting. They also say smoke may be visible from the surrounding areas of Magdalena, Alamo and Datil.