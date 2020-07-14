Cibola National Forest asks people to dispose of human waste properly

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Cibola National Forest is asking for people to clean up after themselves but this time they aren’t talking about just trash. A record number of people have visited the forest and National Grasslands and with that, a tremendous amount of human waste has been left behind.
The parks acts that you use these best practices if bathroom facilites are not available:
- Move at least 200 feet away from developed sites, water sources, and trails.
- Choose a site that is sunny, with rich soil and free from roots and large rocks. Sunlight and soil speed up decomposition.
- Dig a hole 6-8 inches deep and 4-6 inches wide with a stick, rock, or packable shovel.
- Once you are finished, fill in the hole with the original dirt and cover completely with natural materials.
- Pack out your toilet paper in a double Ziploc bag. Do not leave any toilet paper or other products on the ground.
- Useful supplies to carry with you include a small packable shovel or trowel, hand sanitizer, plastic bags for packing out waste, and toilet paper.
