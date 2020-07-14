News Alert
HEAT ADVISORY FORECAST // Record heat continues throughout state Monday
Live Now
WATCH KRQE AT 10PM

Cibola National Forest asks people to dispose of human waste properly

New Mexico

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Cibola National Forest is asking for people to clean up after themselves but this time they aren’t talking about just trash. A record number of people have visited the forest and National Grasslands and with that, a tremendous amount of human waste has been left behind.

The parks acts that you use these best practices if bathroom facilites are not available:

  • Move at least 200 feet away from developed sites, water sources, and trails. 
  • Choose a site that is sunny, with rich soil and free from roots and large rocks. Sunlight and soil speed up decomposition. 
  • Dig a hole 6-8 inches deep and 4-6 inches wide with a stick, rock, or packable shovel.
  • Once you are finished, fill in the hole with the original dirt and cover completely with natural materials. 
  • Pack out your toilet paper in a double Ziploc bag. Do not leave any toilet paper or other products on the ground. 
  • Useful supplies to carry with you include a small packable shovel or trowel, hand sanitizer, plastic bags for packing out waste, and toilet paper.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resource Guide

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Monday Night Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Grant's Monday Night Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss