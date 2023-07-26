NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Cibola National Forest is extending the closure of National Forest System Road 245 and Capilla and New Canyon campgrounds in the Mountainair Ranger District. The extended closure goes into effect July 27 and goes through July 29, 2023.

Officials say the closure is to protect the public while crews work on demolition of a communication site and hauling debris away.

The following are exempt from the closure: