Cibola National Forest announces Christmas tree permit sales

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s almost time to start thinking about your Christmas tree. The Cibola National Forest will be selling Christmas tree permits starting November 12.

The permits are $10 per tree for trees up to 10-feet. Trees that are taller than 10-feet but up to a maximum height of 15, will cost a $1 per foot.

Between November 28 and December 24, trees can be cut from either the Magdalena Ranger District or Mt Taylor Ranger District. Also, conifer species like Pinon, Juniper, Douglas Fir, Ponderosa Pine, Blue Spruce, Engelmann Spruce, and Sub-alpine Fir may only be cut from designated areas. A map of designated areas will be included with every permit.

Where to buy a Christmas tree permit for trees in the Cibola National Forest: