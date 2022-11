ALAMOGORDO, N.M. (KRQE) – The Lincoln National Forest will be selling Christmas trees beginning November 14 and going through December 23, 2022. Trees can be purchased online and in their offices, except for the Guadalupe District Office.

Permits are issued on a first-come, first-served basis until sold out and will cost $10. People can cut their trees anytime between November 14 through December 31. More information is on the Lincoln National Forest website.