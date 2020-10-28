Christmas tree permits go on sale Nov. 9 for Cibola National Forest

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Christmas tree permits for some districts of the Cibola National Forest will be going on sale soon. Starting Nov. 9, those interested can buy a permit to cut down a Christmas tree in the Mt. Taylor, Magdalena, or Mountainair Ranger Districts for $10. Each permit is good for one tree and each household can buy up to two. Cutting is allowed from Thanksgiving through Dec. 31 this year, the Forest Service is offering online purchases.

