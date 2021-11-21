Christmas tree permits for Santa Fe National Forest on sale Monday

New Mexico News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Permits to cut your own Christmas tree on the Santa Fe National Forest go on sale Monday. Permits can be purchased online as well as over the phone at any Santa Fe National Forest office.

Story continues below:

Permits cost $10 and can be used for a tree up to 10 feet tall and five inches in diameter. Those interested will need to print the permit and put it on the dash of their car. Online tags on smartphones will not be considered valid.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

New Mexico Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES