Christmas tree permits for Santa Fe National Forest on sale Monday

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Permits to cut your own Christmas tree on the Santa Fe National Forest go on sale Monday. Permits can be purchased online as well as over the phone at any Santa Fe National Forest office.
Permits cost $10 and can be used for a tree up to 10 feet tall and five inches in diameter. Those interested will need to print the permit and put it on the dash of their car. Online tags on smartphones will not be considered valid.