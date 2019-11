SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Santa Fe is helping kids in need have a special Christmas.

The fire department and DeVargas Mall is setting up a forest of Christmas trees. Each one will include a gift idea for a homeless foster child.

You can stop by on Small Business Saturday from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. to choose a tag. Participating businesses and organizations will donate gifts for any tags not chosen.