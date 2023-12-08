FARMINGTON, N.M. (KRQE) – Video shows someone ripping some holiday cheer from the front yard of a home in northwest New Mexico neighborhood. Now the family is asking for help finding what was taken. It’s a nearly decade-long tradition for Mariah Martinez’s family to decorate their Farmington home’s front yard for the holidays.

“That’s why I even do it, to make the kids around the neighborhood even happy because that’s a joy time for them,” said Mariah Martinez, Farmington resident.

But on December 5, Martinez got a rude surprise on her security camera. A person was spotted on video taking one of their bigger inflatables. Their eight-foot-tall Christmas moose. “I was like heartbroken because why take something that brings joy to other people? ” said Martinez.

Martinez says she bought it about six years ago for roughly $400. She said it was also her kid’s favorite inflatable. “They were crying because they even helped me put it up this year, and I have a two-year-old and a four-year-old and when they seen it was missing and it was their favorite one, they just started crying,” said Martinez.

Since the theft, Martinez said she’s taken extra measures adding pad locks and chains to her collection of other Christmas decorations. “They have tried to make sure it’s tied down as well make sure, you know they take their valuables of what they find of inflatable’s down at night and putting it back up in,” said Martinez.

She’s hoping whoever took it will bring it back. “I hope it does come back., they do return it and we can just move on from this and continue being in the Christmas spirit instead being like the Grinch and have it stolen,” said Martinez.

Mariah says she reported the theft to the police and considered buying a replacement but says her stolen inflatable is no longer in production. She said this will not deter her from putting up the decorations for years to come.