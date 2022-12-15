NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Some New Mexico doctors are taking action against a state law. They are suing the state, claiming an assisted suicide law infringes on their religious beliefs.

In 2021, state lawmakers passed a bill saying doctors may prescribe end-of-life medicines to patients with six months left to live.

The Alliance Defending Freedom, which is representing the doctors in the case, said they could lose their medical licenses if they don’t comply.

“CMDA and Doctor Lacy believe that patients should be given understanding and medicine that will help them cope and make them comfortable, but they shouldn’t be encouraged to kill themselves. That’s never the proper solution,” said Kevin Theriot.

KRQE reached out to the health department for comment on the lawsuit but did not hear back.

The Attorney General’s Office said they are “reviewing the state’s interest in this matter and will respond in a court filing.”