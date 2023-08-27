DOÑA ANA COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – Traffic delays may impact Doña Ana County roads as crews will start a project on Monday, August 28.
According to Doña Ana County officials, the Road Department is going to be chip-sealing roads for about 15 days. One-lane traffic might cause traffic delays.
The following roads will be involved in the project:
- Uvas Springs Road
- El Apajo Way Road
- Cedar Grove Street
- Red Hills Road
- North & South Castaneda Road
- Placitas Avenue
- Picaflor Avenue
- Albidres Street
- Bianes Street
- Chonte Avenue
- Monticello Avenue
Officials ask the public to be cautious and drive slowly as chip seal projects can produce loose rocks on the road. More information can be found here.