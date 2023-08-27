DOÑA ANA COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – Traffic delays may impact Doña Ana County roads as crews will start a project on Monday, August 28.

According to Doña Ana County officials, the Road Department is going to be chip-sealing roads for about 15 days. One-lane traffic might cause traffic delays.

The following roads will be involved in the project:

  • Uvas Springs Road
  • El Apajo Way Road
  • Cedar Grove Street
  • Red Hills Road
  • North & South Castaneda Road
  • Placitas Avenue
  • Picaflor Avenue
  • Albidres Street
  • Bianes Street
  • Chonte Avenue
  • Monticello Avenue

Officials ask the public to be cautious and drive slowly as chip seal projects can produce loose rocks on the road. More information can be found here.