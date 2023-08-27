DOÑA ANA COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – Traffic delays may impact Doña Ana County roads as crews will start a project on Monday, August 28.

According to Doña Ana County officials, the Road Department is going to be chip-sealing roads for about 15 days. One-lane traffic might cause traffic delays.

The following roads will be involved in the project:

Uvas Springs Road

El Apajo Way Road

Cedar Grove Street

Red Hills Road

North & South Castaneda Road

Placitas Avenue

Picaflor Avenue

Albidres Street

Bianes Street

Chonte Avenue

Monticello Avenue

Officials ask the public to be cautious and drive slowly as chip seal projects can produce loose rocks on the road. More information can be found here.