CHIMAYO, N.M. (KRQE) – Chimayo residents gathered Thursday night to voice their concerns about not having an operating post office. A fire destroyed the Chimayo post office in February forcing residents to drive to the near post office in Santa Cruz.

Representative Teresa Leger Fernandez told residents she sent them a letter to the United States Postal Service stressing the need for a new post office and called on the agency to commit to community members that they plan to rebuild. “We need to get them to make a decision and let the community know what they’re doing,” said Rep. Leger Fernandez. She also said that she and other New Mexico lawmakers are planning calls with both the U.S. Postmaster and regional postmaster.

The U.S. Postal Service previously told News 13 that the landlord of the facility would rebuild the post office. Thursday night, Leger Fernandez said they’re waiting to see if the landlord will rebuild or if he will opt out of the current lease.