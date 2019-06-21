Chimayo man accused of arson

SANTA CRUZ, N.M. (KRQE)- A Chimayo man released on an ankle monitor for a separate crime is now accused of setting his girlfriend’s house on fire. Curtis Abeyta is facing arson charges after causing more than $20,000 in damage to the woman’s home on Tuesday near Santa Cruz.

Abeyta was arrested Wednesday by Santa Fe deputies. According to court documents, Abeyta initially denied being at the house at all but eventually confessed to setting the fire out of anger.

The fire marshal’s office says the fire was set intentionally in three separate places in the home.