CHIMAYO, N.M. (KRQE) – Chimayo’s local post office was damaged in a fire back in February of this year. Now, the U.S. Postal Service says two mobile postal units are now open for business.

The mobile units are open from Monday through Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. (with a 30-minute closure for lunch from 1:00 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.). The mobile units are also open on Saturdays from 9:30 a.m. to noon.

Because the mobile units are small, the postal service asks customers to pick up their mail daily. The mobile units will also offer some retail services and small-package pickup.

Larger packages still need to be picked up at the Santa Cruz Post Office, the postal service says. They are open from Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. (with a 30-minute closure for lunch from 12:30 p.m. to 1:00 p.m.). They are also open on Saturdays from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

Congresswoman Teresa Leger Fernández (D-NM) has been pushing for a replacement post office in Chimayo. Following the news that the community is getting two mobile units, she issued a statement: “I’m glad the Chimayo community finally has a place to send and receive mail from home. They won’t have to travel the narrow roads to the Santa Cruz Post Office,” Rep. Leger Fernández said. “I’ve been to Chimayo and heard how important the post office is for this small, rural, and vibrant community. These mobile units came far too late, 8 months after the post office burned to the ground. It’s unacceptable and the USPS must still provide a timeline for the reestablishment of a permanent post office. I will keep fighting for Chimayo to get its permanent post office.”