SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – There’s hardly anything more fitting for New Mexico than a song commemorating New Mexico’s chile. Now, New Mexico may soon get an official song to praise red and green chile.

House Bill 510, sponsored by both Republicans and Democrats, would make “Red or Green” the official state chile song. Written by Lenny Roybal, the lyrics include: “You want red chile? I give you red chile You want green chile? I give you green chile.”

You can listen to the full song via the player below. This version was performed by Lenny Roybal.

“Red or Green”, written and performed by Lenny Roybal at the NM legislature

Thursday, March 9, the New Mexico House unanimously voted to approve the bill, moving it one step closer to becoming official. But the song still has to be approved by the Senate and the Governor to join the list of state ‘officials.’