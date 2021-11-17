Chile Labor Incentive Program extended to January

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham and the New Mexico Department of Agriculture announced Wednesday that the state’s Chile Labor Incentive Program, CLIP, has been extended to January 31, 2022, to cover the red chile harvest. n August, Gov. Grisham committed $5 million to form CLIP as a wage supplement program to help combat concerns of a labor shortage that could have impacted the production of chile.

The program is administered by the New Mexico Department of Agriculture and has already supplemented nearly 3,000 New Mexicans in the fall of 2021 for the green chile harvest.

“I’m glad to have been able to work with chile producers statewide to ensure the success of this year’s chile harvest,” said Gov. Grisham. “New Mexico chile is an all-important symbol of our state’s agriculture and commerce, and with the support of the Chile Labor Incentive Program, our chile will continue to be enjoyed across the state and around the world.”

