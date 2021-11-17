Chile Labor Incentive Program extended to January

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham and the New Mexico Department of Agriculture announced Wednesday that the state’s Chile Labor Incentive Program, CLIP, has been extended to January 31, 2022, to cover the red chile harvest. n August, Gov. Grisham committed $5 million to form CLIP as a wage supplement program to help combat concerns of a labor shortage that could have impacted the production of chile.

The program is administered by the New Mexico Department of Agriculture and has already supplemented nearly 3,000 New Mexicans in the fall of 2021 for the green chile harvest.