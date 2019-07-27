New Mexico chile chosen to be grown in space

ESPANOLA, N.M. (KRQE)- We now know which New Mexico chile has been chosen as the first fruiting plant to grow aboard the International Space Station.

As KRQE News 13 reported earlier this month, a group from NASA is testing how to produce food beyond Earth’s atmosphere. Espanola native and NASA researcher Jacob Torres says the Espanola-improved chile plant is an Espanola and Hatch seed hybrid.

It was chosen among three types of seeds that were tested because it flowered and fruited the quickest under artificial light. The chile will launch in November.

Related Coverage: