SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The first on-site childcare facility for children of state employees is now open in Santa Fe. Officials held a ribbon-cutting Monday to mark the grand opening.

The facility is a converted space in the Montoya Building and is run in partnership with the Little Explorers Child Development Center. Officials are hopeful other communities in the state take notes and come up with their own, similar plans to increase access to child care for working families.

“We want communities to see they can forge these kind [sic] of partnerships and create their own child care supply to meet the unique needs of families in their communities,” says Elizabeth Groginsky, Early Childhood Education & Care Department Secretary.

One dad KRQE spoke with said his daughter was chosen to attend the facility through a lottery and that assistance from the state is helping offset childcare costs.