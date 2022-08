RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – One girl fighting terminal brain cancer is getting her very own high school graduation. Skylar Sears, 7, has a rare, fast-growing tumor in her brain and has a very long road ahead of her.

On Saturday, Skylar and her family got a bit of a break from medical visits and celebrated all of Skylar’s academic achievements with her very own high school graduation and an honorary diploma from Cleveland High School in Rio Rancho.

The family says they are doing everything they can to check off everything on Skylar’s bucket list. Those who would like to support Skylar’s journey can do so on her Gofundme page.