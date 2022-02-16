NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Chick-Fil-A restaurants around the state are raising money for New Mexico Special Olympics. It’s called “Cookies for Champions.”

For each chocolate chunk cookie you buy, Special Olympics New Mexico gets a portion of the money. “We know that everything needs money, needs support to carry on and there is no better cause to support than our special olympiads,” said Chick-Fil-A Representative Sharon Cook.

You have until the end of the month to participate. It’s happening at all locations in Albuquerque, Santa Fe, Rio Rancho, and Farmington.