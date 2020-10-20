Chicago man creates ’50 State Blend’ featuring New Mexico whiskey

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – With this global pandemic, many people have taken up new hobbies with the extra time on their hands. For one Chicago man, he took his love for whiskey to a whole new level and found a way to make sure New Mexico was a part of his project.

“What would a blend of 50 states actually taste like?” asked Michael Bloom. That question led Bloom to create the 50 State Blend.

It’s a passion project he started a year and a half ago, experimenting with one of his favorite drinks. “I have long been blending whiskeys. I love whiskeys in general, as a category,” says Bloom.

After collecting whiskeys from all fifty states and Washington D.C., he decided to put it all together into one blend. His choice for New Mexico came with help from his family.

“My parents were traveling in New Mexico and they had their eyes out, without knowing Colkegan by reputation,” says Bloom. A single malt whiskey from Santa Fe Spirits, Bloom says its flavor played an important role in his blend.

“The New Mexico blend has always been a significant part because, again, it has that stand out characteristic of the smoke and the malt,” he says.

So far, Bloom has made six different versions with his first draft made of equal parts of each whiskey. He’s made a strict rule for himself by keeping the blend comprised of only the whiskeys he’s collected.

Now, Bloom believes he’s got the perfect mix. “I think what I’ve found is a balance of sweet and spicy with a significant amount of heft and finish that’s actually unified,” he says.

As a federal employee during the day, Bloom says this was a way for him to share his creativity with people who love whiskey just as much as he does. “It’s really a way of me sharing what I like to create with people that I know and new folks that I don’t yet know,” he says.

Unfortunately, Bloom isn’t selling his whiskey blend at the moment. He says that might change in the future.

