Chevron wins solar energy bid for Eddy County project

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The state says a new renewable energy project will bring in nearly $7 million to the state land trust. Chevron won an auction last Friday to expand solar energy production in Eddy County along 326 acres of state trust land.

The project, known as the Hayhurst New Mexico Solar project, is expected to include 55,000 solar panels, which will generate 20 megawatts of energy to serve Chevron’s electrical load needs in the Permian Basin. The second phase of the project is planned to generate 11 megawatts. These phases are contingent on the lessee obtaining grid-intertie permission from the local electric utility.