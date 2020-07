NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Winner of “The Voice” Chevel Shepherd is performing in a virtual concert this month. Shepherd was scheduled to perform a concert at the Farmington Civic Center on July 19 but that show as postponed to October because of COVID-19.

In the meantime, Shepherd is putting on a virtual concert on July 31. Tickets are on sale now for $25 plus a $1.50 service charge. You can purchase tickets online.