SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – While there is still a week away from the burning of Zozobra but Zozofest is now underway. At Zozofest people can get a first look at Old Man Gloom before he travels to Fort Marcy Park. It’s all happening on the western end of Santa Fe Place Mall.

This year, the Zozobra Decade Project takes the 50-foot tall marionette in the 1990s. That all leads up to the 100th Anniversary of the burning of Zozobra in 2023. At Zozofest, people can see several pieces of Zozobra-inspired artwork including paintings and drawings. The art exhibit closes on August 28.