Chaves County tornado warning in effect until 4:45 p.m. Sunday

Posted: Jun 02, 2019 04:18 PM MDT

Updated: Jun 02, 2019 04:24 PM MDT

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) - The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a Tornado Warning in Southwestern Chaves County until 4:45 p.m. Sunday. At 3:45 p.m., a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 22 miles southwest of Roswell, moving east at 25 mph.

Radar indicated rotation. 

Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur.  Tree damage is likely.

This dangerous storm will be near the Roswell Correctional Facility around 425 PM MDT. This includes Highway 285 between Mile Markers 82 and 100.

 

