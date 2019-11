CHAVES COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE)- A Chaves County Sheriff’s vehicle is totaled after a suspect crashed into it.

The department was assisting Eddy County early Tuesday morning when the crash occurred. Authorities were in pursuit of William Weatherford on Highway 285 just south of Roswell as deputies attempted to set up spike strips.

They say Weatherford rammed into one of their vehicles head-on. The deputy was not in his vehicle at the time.

The suspect had to be transported to a hospital for injuries.