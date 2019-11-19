Chaves County Sheriff’s deputies respond to car fire

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – The Chaves County Sheriff’s deputies assisted with a car fire that resulted in a suspect being tased.

According to the Chaves County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, multiple cars were on fire in the 6100 blick of Old Clovis Highway. They say a male subject started acting irrationally and began threatening firefighters.

The post also says deputies advised the subject to calm down which he ignored. Deputies then deployed their taser and took the subject into custody without incident.

The sheriff’s department also said in the post that the subject was searched and was in possession of a concealed deadly weapon.

No other information has been released about the incident at this time.