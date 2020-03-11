Chaves County Sheriff’s Deputies locate 5 stolen vehicles from car dealership

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – Chaves County Sheriff’s Department says Anastacia DeLarosa led deputies on a pursuit for over an hour through the streets of Roswell last week.

She was taken into custody after officers used spike strips to flatten the tires and bring her to a stop. The house where she stopped, a second stolen vehicle was located, Deputies say they were taken from a car dealership in Roswell.

“One of the detailing shops here in Roswell, they were broken into and keys to customers vehicles were taken, over the next several days, several vehicles, five we know at this time were taken,” said Deputy Hendrix with the Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies located five stolen vehicles, all taken from VIP Detailing and Richland Auto in Roswell. One of the vehicles was located at a house a few blocks away from the dealership.

When deputies searched they discovered drugs, guns and money which they say may bring more charges from other agencies.

“There is potential in the future, for what we have located, to reach out to those other agencies” said Deputy Hendrix.