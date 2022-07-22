NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Chaves County Sheriff’s Deputies had to come to the aid of a suspect accused of armed robbery and battery. They say they were trying to arrest Raymundo Chavez Thursday when he took off running into a trailer near West 2nd St. and South Brown Rd.

A short time later, they say Chavez came out, with his hands up covered in blood. Deputies along with New Mexico State Police applied a tourniquet to Chavesz’s arm where he had an arterial cut. The sheriff’s office says the injury was self-inflicted.