Chaves County Sheriff’s Dept. raids cockfighting ring

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – This would be a huge double no-no in New Mexico right now. Over the weekend the Chaves County Sheriff’s Department raided a large cockfighting ring near Roswell with roughly 80 people in attendance.

“They did find evidence of illegal cockfighting, they did find instruments used in that,” said Chief Deputy Charles Yslas.

On Saturday, Deputies located a very large cockfighting event, being held south of the Roswell Airport.

“In the 100 block of West Darby upon deputies arrival, they observed several vehicles, approximately 50 to 60 vehicles,” said Yslas.

Yslas says there was a very large gathering in a ban about a half-mile off the road. Deputies discovered a set-up with heaters, coops to hold the roosters, a professionally built fighting ring, and a large crowd inside the barn.

“They did to and document approximately 70 individuals that was located there as well,” said Yslas.

Deputies took pictures of everybody in the barn and every vehicle in the parking lot. Some of them were equipped to transport roosters. The Sheriff’s Department knows even if they break up a cockfighting ring, another will surface.

“We do not condone it, it is against the law, it is unlawful and so any information that we get regards to that, or anybody has information of any of these events going on, please reach out to us, contact the Sheriff’s Department.”

