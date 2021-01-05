Chaves County sheriff takes to social media to stop illegal dumping

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – It was a social media post that has people talking in southeast New Mexico. The Chaves County sheriff posted pictures of piles of trash next to a compactor over the holiday weekend. It raised the question of where else are they supposed to put it? Now, it exposes a bigger trash problem.

“It’s better than them going and dumping it in the middle of nowhere,” said Chaves County Sheriff Mike Herrington.

New Years’ weekend the Chaves County sheriff posted a photo to Facebook showing piles of trash on the ground next to a big compactor. The county manager says he was sent the photo and when he got it, he immediately sent a crew out.

“Someone contacted me towards the end of the day and sent photographs showing what one of our compactor sites looked like, we immediately called our staff went out and checked it, we had a power failure,” said Bill Williams, the Chaves County Manager.

Williams said the location suffered a power failure which caused the compactor to stop working. Residents could not put their trash in the compacter and just placed it next to it. However, there was another compacter just up the road that was working. Williams sent the photo to the sheriff to help encourage residents to send more photos to discourage people from dumping their trash next to the broken compactor and instead, take it to the working one.

“And one of the problems that we have is that people are not bringing household items, they are bringing furniture and big items like tires,” said Sheriff Herrington.

The sheriff and the county manager both said this has been an ongoing problem, especially with more people staying home because of the pandemic. Also, an ongoing problem is the dumping of large items.

“If someone brings an old sofa and sets it down next to the compactor, someone throws their trash on it, and then next person comes out, well it must no be working, so they throw their trash on the ground in front of the sofa,” said Williams.

Williams said they are working to give residents more options when it comes to getting rid of their trash. “That happens and we are aware of it, and we try to do our best to keep it in check. We are, however, working towards increasing our number of compactor sites we have in the county,” said Williams.

The Chaves County sheriff says they will be increasing patrols around the dump locations to stop illegal dumping and will be citing people if they are caught.

