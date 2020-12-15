Chaves County Sheriff deputy almost hit by wrong-way DWI driver

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – A suspected drunk driver almost hits a deputy head on earlier this month. When he is eventually stopped, he tried a number of excuses including the current pandemic.

On December 9 a sergeant with the Chaves County Sheriff’s Department was on patrol on US 285, just south of Roswell when an SUV nearly hit him head-on. The vehicle continued driving into oncoming traffic for a few miles making other drivers swerve to avoid him.

The driver, 17-year-old Frankie Granger finally stopped in the median, and police say they could tell he was impaired. The 17-year-old tried using the coronavirus to get out of taking the field sobriety tests.

Deputy: “Any medical conditions I need to know about.”

Granger: “No.”

Deputy: “No? Ok so what I need you to do is stand heel to heel.”

Granger: “My brother-in-law when he came, coming down to visit he did have coronavirus and he was admitted with it so there is a chance I might have it so.”

Deputy: “Ok that’s good I might have it too”

Granger: “No no no no no.”

During the field sobriety tests, he stopped the deputy multiple times to tell him he was doing the test incorrectly. Granger also refused to continue taking the test. He was arrested on aggravated DWI for the third time.

