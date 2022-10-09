ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – Chaves County authorities are looking for a woman. They allege she is wanted so they can ask questions related to a murder.

Brittany Chipps is wanted by the Chaves County Sheriff’s Office. The office posted on Facebook Sunday, stating she is wanted for questioning in the homicide case of Enrique Plascencia JR.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the office at 575-624-6500 or 575-626-8915.