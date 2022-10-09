ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – Chaves County authorities are looking for a woman. They allege she is wanted so they can ask questions related to a murder.
Brittany Chipps is wanted by the Chaves County Sheriff’s Office. The office posted on Facebook Sunday, stating she is wanted for questioning in the homicide case of Enrique Plascencia JR.
Story continues below:
- New Mexico: One of the most haunted RV campgrounds is in New Mexico
- Ballon Fiesta: Baby bumblebee balloon found after reported stolen ahead of Special Shape Rodeo
- Entertainment: McDonald’s officially brings back Halloween Happy Meal pails: Here’s how you can get one
- Space: NASA captures ancient lava flow in New Mexico
Anyone with information is asked to contact the office at 575-624-6500 or 575-626-8915.