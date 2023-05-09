CHAVES COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) — The Chaves County Sheriff’s Office was called to the Chavez County Detention Center for a stabbing. It involved a guard.

According to the criminal complaint, inmate Steven Perez stabbed another inmate, Javier Gurrola, multiple times.

Deputies checked the security video and said jail guard Vereniz Cano Villalobos opened the door, so the victim could be stabbed.

Perez was arrested and faces multiple felonies including aggravated battery.

Villalobos was also arrested and charged with conspiracy to commit aggravated battery. Gurrola is at the hospital being treated for his injuries.