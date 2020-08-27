Chaves County Deputies on the lookout for man reportedly harassing women

LOS LUNAS, N.M. (KRQE) – Movie theaters have been closed in New Mexico since the start of the pandemic. Now the Village of Los Lunas is using an old BMX park as the location for a new drive-in movie theater.

Drive-in movie theaters are making a comeback. Popular in the '50s and '60s, drive-ins were eventually phased out, but because the pandemic has temporarily forced all indoor movie theaters to close; the drive-in is growing in popularity again.