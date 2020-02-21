Chaves County Commission opposes controversial ‘red flag’ gun bill

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – The controversial ‘red flag’ gun law is sitting on the Governor’s desk. The fight to keep her from signing it is growing in one New Mexico county.

Today, hundreds of residents poured into the Chaves County Commission chambers as the commission made clear their opposition to the law.

“This just violates too many constitutional rights for us to even enforce,” said Chaves County Sheriff Mike Herrington.

Herrington has been very vocal about his objection to the ‘red flag’ gun bill which would allow law enforcement to petition a court to take away a person’s guns if they are deemed a threat to themselves or others.

Today he presented a resolution to County Commissioners and a room packed with more than 100 residents.

“These were law-abiding citizens, every single one of the people that where there are law-abiding people, they have not committed crimes, but they all own guns, they are part of shooting clubs, they are hunters,” said Herrington.

The resolution makes clear the County’s opposition to the bill saying it doesn’t provide sufficient due process, is an additional burden on the district courts and exposes law enforcement to additional dangers.

The Sheriff says he can’t uphold a law he feels is unconstitutional and residents are backing him up.

“I was extremely concerned about this particular law because it worries me that there is no due process,” said Stacy Wolkwitz.

“This is something that affects all New Mexicans, the Second Amendment is a way of life for us, and we appreciate all the coverage and everyone that showed up to support us,” said Claire Chase.

The commission unanimously passed the resolution, While it may not stop the Governor from signing the law which she has already said she supports, it does send a message.

“Laws need to be and should be enforced but people should be protected when their rights are being threatened,” said Elton Reed.