Chaves County Commission approves funding for Terris Hills Fitness Trail

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – Parts of Roswell will be getting spruced up by new projects and renovations of some old buildings. The Chaves County Commission voted to fund seven projects including $200,000 to build a walking and fitness trail.

“The best projects that we do are partnerships with the city of Roswell, the State Highway Department, with other players in the area this is a Chaves County flood control detention pond. We are doing what we can to beautify it,” said the Public Services Director for Chaves County Bill Williams.

Williams says the trail will go all the way around the County Administration and then run along Highway 285 for a couple of blocks and wrap around a flood control pond near southeast Main and Hobbs Street.

“We want this area of the trail to have lower impact, more aerobic exercise things that you can do in a wheelchair,” said Williams.

They plan to make different exercise areas to fit different needs. They also plan to restore the Terris Trail miniature golf sign that has been standing for well over 50 years, so it can serve as a landmark for the trail.

“The sign is an iconic emblem for this part of town, everybody that has lived here, any length of time, at all has seen the sign. Older folks, like myself, played a lot of miniature golf at this golf course; we all have stories to tell,” Williams said.

Terris Hills Fitness Trail Project is expected to start in early 2021 and be finished by late summer. Commissioners also approved a project to replace the 100-year-old glass at the top of the county courthouse.

